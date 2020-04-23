Miquela – “Machine” (Feat. Teyana Taylor)

Miquela Sousa, better known as Lil Miquela, is a digital avatar, a perpetually 19-year-old virtual influencer and robo-pop singer. She is not a real person. But that hasn’t stopped her from hanging out and being photographed with real people like Rosalía, Bella Hadid, and JPEGMAFIA, and it hasn’t stopped her from making a song with real R&B singer Teyana Taylor.

“Working with Teyana has been on my vision board for a MINUTE,” Miquela says in a statement. “The stars aligned once I found out she was recording in the studio next to mine. She was as perfect and cool as I imagined, and she brought that same energy to ‘Machine.’” Listen to “Machine,” Miquela and Taylor’s collaborative ballad, below.