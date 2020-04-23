Insane Clown Posse Announce Distancing Of The Juggalos

“I don’t wanna talk to a scientist,” Shaggy 2 Dope famously rapped in 2010. “Y’all motherfuckers lying and getting me pissed.” Last month, Shaggy jokingly suggested that you could defeat coronavirus by eating “dirt snow.” And yet when it comes to practical concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Shaggy and his Insane Clown Posse partner Violent J are making a lot more sense than many of the insane clowns in the actual American government.

Last night, amidst calls to reopen the economy, ICP posted a Twitter statement announcing that this year’s edition their annual Gathering Of The Juggalos festival would be postponed until next year and thus effectively cancelled: “The bottom line is simply that we REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times.”

This year’s Gathering had been scheduled for the weekend of 8/5 at Crystal Forest in Garrettsville, Ohio. No lineup had been announced yet. Virtually every one of this summer’s music festivals has been cancelled, but ICP devotees tend to treat the Gathering as much like a religious pilgrimage as a music festival. It’s a shame that they will not get to generate untold levels of freshness this summer. Here’s the announcement:

Stale News Break… pic.twitter.com/IeYQwOMjr9 — Insane Clown Posse (@icp) April 22, 2020

It’s cool to see someone cancelling a festival and making it clear that it’s not for legal reasons but because they genuinely care about the health and safety of the people who would’ve gone.