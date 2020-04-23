Watch Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Ellie Goulding, & More Cover Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These”

The BBC has rounded up a whole bunch of artists to record a new version of Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” for a special Stay Home edition of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge segment. Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Ellie Goulding, Sean Paul, Sigrid, Biffy Clyro, Rita Ora, Zara Larsson, Hailee Steinfeld, 5 Seconds Of Summer, YUNGBLUD, Bastille, Royal Blood, Anne-Marie, Sam Fender, Rag N Bone Man, Paloma Faith, Jess Glynne, Grace Carter, Dermot Kennedy, AJ Tracey, Celeste, and Mabel all participated.

The new “Times Like These,” produced by Grammy winner Fraser T. Smith, is being released as a single for charity, with the proceeds going to support BBC Children In Need, Comic Relief, and the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. “It’s time like these you learn to live again/ It’s times like these you give and give again,” everyone sings. A video for the updated version of the song featuring all of the artists involved premiered during the BBC’s Big Night In charity telethon. Watch and listen below.