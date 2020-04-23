Fred The Godson Dead At 35 From Coronavirus

The New York rapper Fred The Godson has died of complications from COVID-19. Peers like French Montana and DJ Self shared rest-in-peace Instagrams this afternoon, and Fred’s publicists confirm that he has died. Fred was 35.

Fred The Godson was born Fredrick Thomas in the South Bronx. He came up on the New York mixtape circuit in the late ’00s and released the album Armageddon in 2010, collaborating with rappers like Busta Rhymes and Cam’ron. A year later, posed for the cover of XXL’s Freshman Class issue in 2011, alongside artists like Kendrick Lamar and Meek Mill. Fred remained active over the next decade, though he never found mainstream fame. Just last month, he released an EP called Payback.

Earlier this month, Fred revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis, posting an Instagram photo of himself on a ventilator. Below, watch some videos of him at work.