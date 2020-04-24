Desire – “Black Latex”

Desire, Chromatics mastermind Johnny Jewel’s project with singer Megan Louise, are finally returning with their first new album in a decade. Escape, the follow-up to their 2009 debut, is coming out this summer, and we’ve already heard its lead single and title track. Now they’re sharing another new song, “Black Latex,” a spoken word piece in which Louise switches between English and her native French over Jewel’s cinematically ominous synth-pop burbles. Listen and watch its accompanying Warhol-inspired “video portrait” below.

“Black Latex” is out now via Italians Do It Better. Escape will be out sometime this summer.