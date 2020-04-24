99-Year-Old Vet Becomes Oldest Person To Top UK Singles Chart

Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore, 99, has just become the oldest person ever to top the UK singles chart, Forbes reports. He achieved the feat with a cover of Gerry And The Pacemarkers’ 1963 hit “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” dethroning the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” after eight non-consecutive weeks at the top of the pack.

The previous record holder was Tom Jones, who scored a #1 hit at 68 in 2009 with “(Barry) Islands In The Stream,” a new version of the Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton duet “Islands In The Stream” featuring Welsh actors Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon in character as Vanessa Jenkins and Bryn West from the BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey. The single raised money for the UK charity Comic Relief.

Captain Tom Moore, who served in Burma during World War 2, shot to fame this month by raising over £28 million for the UK’s National Health Service by walking 100 25-meter laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire and inspiring others to donate. Although he already reached his goal, he’s going to continue walking and fundraising until his 100th birthday next week on 4/30.

After his fundraiser took off — the original goal was just to raise £1000 — Moore recorded “You’ll Never Walk Alone” with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices Of Care Choir as a way to raise more money for charity. And even Moore’s big competitor on the charts, the Weeknd, was rooting for him, urging his fans to support the veteran so that he could have a #1 single for his birthday.

“What wonderful news to receive today, a #1 single and a record breaker too — my grandchildren can’t believe I am a chart-topper,” Moore tells The Sun. “I have to thank Michael Ball, the NHS Voices of Care Choir and everyone behind the scenes, who shared their talents and expertise in order to raise money for the NHS, to whom we owe so much. And, of course, the public for buying the single and donating — we’re in this together, and I am forever grateful for your support. This just proves ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone.'”