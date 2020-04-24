Rosalía Sings Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish & More In Online Karaoke Session

Rosalía had some fun on Instagram Live yesterday. As Billboard reports, the global pop sensation logged on for a live karaoke session, performing songs by her superstar peers while using bottles as faux-microphones. “I woke up wanting to go to karaoke but since I can’t, I thought I’d sing from home,” she announced in a video shared to her 11 million followers. “Tell me what songs I should sing, pick good songs!”

Among her selections were Beyoncé’s “Halo,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” and “When The Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish, with whom Rosalía has a collaboration coming soon. (Rosalía recently told Apple Music she’s basically just waiting on Eilish’s vocal tracks and any further creative input on her end.) Songs by Christina Aguilera, Frank Ocean, Daddy Yankee, Ariana Grande, Eddy Lover, Jhay Cortez, and Mr. Eazi were also in the mix. And in a nod to the flamenco sound that launched her to stardom, she kicked things off with Lola Flores’ “A Tu Vera.”

Watch selections from the webcast below.

