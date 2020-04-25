Live Nation Will Now Offer Refunds For Shows Awaiting New Dates

Up until now, Live Nation was only offering refunds for rescheduled shows once new dates had been announced. That meant that ticketholders whose concerts were postponed indefinitely — but not outright cancelled — were just shit out of luck. But last night, The New York Times reports, after facing significant pressure and criticism from customers, the concert promoter giant decided to revise its policy to include refunds for postponed shows without new dates.

Fans will still have a 30-day window, starting 5/1 or whenever new dates are announced, to claim refunds for rescheduled shows. But now, under Live Nation’s new policy, customers with tickets to shows that have been postponed but not yet rescheduled will be able to request a refund after waiting 60 days from the time the postponement was announced. They, too, will have a 30-day window to request a refund after meeting the criteria.

“Fans, we hear you,” Michael Rapino, Live Nation’s chief executive, tweeted when announcing the new Ticket Relief Plan policy. “We don’t want you to be waiting in limbo while shows are being rescheduled.” In a recent note to investors, Morgan Stanley estimated that Live Nation could have to pay as much as $1 billion in ticket refunds this year. AEG Presents, Live Nation’s biggest competitor, has net yet announced a plan to offer refunds for postponed shows with no rescheduled dates.