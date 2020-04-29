Stream Pure X’s First Album In 6 Years

Just two weeks ago, languidly druggy indie rock cult favorites Pure X announced their return with two excellent songs billed as advance singles from the Austin band’s first album in six years. They’re wasting no time putting it out. The self-titled follow-up to 2014’s masterful soft-focus psychedelic roots rock collection Angel officially drops this Friday, and as of today you can already stream and purchase it via Bandcamp. “This album is a guide, it will comfort you through this long bruised twilight,” reads the description. “It’s time to leave the fantasy, to play the game.

The new album blurs Angel’s mirage-like easy listening sound with the distortion that defined Pure X’s earlier work, to gorgeous effect. In a new interview with The Fader, Jesse Jenkins describes the vibe: “I think redemption is a great word. Peace is another good word. There’s no angst or chaos, really, in the record. All of the previous records had a paranoia kind of feel.” Nate Grace adds, “With this album, I feel like by this point, I’ve gone so fucking deep into the shadow, I’ve come out the other side. I’ve burst out the subconscious into the conscious.”

Jenkins also attests, “This is definitely our best album. This is like old head wisdom.” Below, stream the whole thing and see if you agree.

<a href="http://purexband.bandcamp.com/album/pure-x" target="_blank">Pure X by Pure X</a>

Pure X is out 5/1, but also basically out now, on Fire Talk Records. Purchase it here.