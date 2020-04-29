Newport Folk And Jazz Festivals Cancelled

The 2020 Newport Folk and Jazz festivals have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As devastating as it is to write these words, it’s balanced with a renewed sense of, well, HOPE. It’s Rhode Island’s motto for good reason, and it’s also the feeling our festival family, constantly exudes when we come together in good times and perhaps more importantly, in difficult times as well,” the festival’s executive producer Jay Sweet said in a statement. “This community is truly unlike any other in music, and I believe we can emerge from this adversity stronger and more connected than ever before.”

This year’s Folk festival lineup was going to include the National, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Brittany Howard, Randy Newman, Waxahatchee, Sharon Van Etten, and more; the Jazz lineup had Wynton Marsalis, Robert Glasper, Jimmy Cliff, Khruangbhin, Makaya McCraven, and Norah Jones.

Full refunds for ticketholders will be available. Other options include donating all or a portion of the ticket price toward ensuring the festivals move forward in 2021, or applying their refund to a 2021 three-day ticket. (Proceeds from the non-profit festival go to the Newport Festivals Foundation, which supports music educational programs across America.) The festivals are also asking for tax-deductible donations to the Newport Festivals Musicians Relief Fund, whose aim to help out musicians during this trying time.

More information can be found here.