The cleverly titled compilation The Song Is Coming From Inside The House contains unreleased music from two dozen underground artists, many of whom are favorites around these parts. We’re talkin’ Mount Eerie. We’re talkin’ Hand Habits. We’re talking Downtown Boys. We’re talkin’ Palehound. We’re talkin’ Gabby’s World. We’re talkin’ Sadie Dupuis. We’re talkin’ Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad. We’re talkin’ Ian Sweet, Horse Jumper Of Love, Ratboys, S. Raekwon, Young Jesus, Peaer, and more. It’s a real treasure trove.

The Song Is Coming From Inside The House’s 24 tracks comprise B-sides, demos, and otherwise unreleased material, but on first listen, these are not just scraps. They’re great! And they’re for a great cause: “All proceeds will benefit Groundswell’s Rapid Response Fund, an organization working to address the deep problems and injustices that underlie our economy, political system and our communities.”

The contributing artists’ joint statement elaborates on why they’ve chosen Groundswell in particular:

We are supporting Groundswell because this is a way for us to invest in organizations working to address some of the severe inequities in our society that this pandemic is highlighting. Victims of COVID-19 are disproportionately people of color, and the crisis has already been used as an excuse by lawmakers to deny abortion access. We feel that issues like these have been unreported relative to the general media conversation surrounding COVID-19, and as a result they are likely to be underrepresented in charitable efforts.

Stream and purchase The Song Is Coming From Inside The House below.