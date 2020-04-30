Watch Ben Gibbard Cover Depeche Mode Deep Cut “The Things You Said”

Ben Gibbard is still doing his livestreams quite frequently. The Death Cab For Cutie frontman switched over from daily to weekly shows at the beginning of April, and he keeps doing things that are worth shouting out. A couple weeks ago, he covered Neil Young and a few weeks before that he covered Fountains Of Wayne.

In his latest livestream, he covered the Depeche Mode deep cut “The Things You Said,” which appears on their 1987 album Music For The Masses. The band themselves played it for the first time in 30 years back in 2018. Gibbard introduced his cover as such: “It’s my favorite song of theirs even though I don’t think it’s their best song. It’s certainly not their most well-known one. I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for the songs that Martin Gore sings. “

Watch it around the 39-minute mark below.

Next week, Gibbard said he’s going to do an all-Beatles cover set.