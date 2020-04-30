The future of concerts and live events is very much up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some experts say concerts won’t return until “fall 2021 at the earliest,” and a new poll recently showed that most Americans wouldn’t even attend one anyway until there is a vaccine.

In Denmark, the government is enforcing social distancing measures. But one musician performed at a drive-in concert last week at a stage that was erected on the outskirts of Aarhus. As Forbes reports, the singer-songwriter Mads Langer played to an audience of cars, with his performance being transmitted via FM radio to those in attendance. It’s apparently the first of a series of live events planned for the space, which has also screened movies.

It apparently went pretty well. “There are only positive messages from our people on the spot,” a police officer told the newspaper Jyllands-Posten. “It has been controlled. People have behaved as they should, and all the cars were out of place within half an hour.”

Is this the future of live music?