Stream Gumm’s Piece It Together EP

Last month, the Chattanooga, Tennessee band Gumm landed in our Month In Hardcore column with a compilation track. Today, the group has dropped a three-song EP called Piece It Together, and it goes ridiculously hard. Gumm make what I guess you’d call melodic hardcore, though “melodic” is always a relative term when it comes to hardcore. Like a lot of other recent bands, they’re clearly inspired by what was happening in DC in the late-’80s. But Gumm aren’t revivalists; they play this music with a ferocious sense of urgency, like it’s the only thing keeping them alive.

Last month, I wrote that “Slipping,” that Gumm track that appeared on a compilation, expertly switched between icy post-punk and all-out hardcore. The three songs on Piece It Together don’t really split that difference. Instead, Gumm are in straight-up hardcore mode. But this isn’t formulaic mosh-music. It’s wracked and tense and expressive. Frontman Drew Waldon has a sense of purpose in his screams that not too many hardcore singers can match. This EP is really good, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://gumm.bandcamp.com/album/piece-it-together" target="_blank">Piece It Together by Gumm</a>

Piece It Together is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.