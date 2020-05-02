Black Midi Are Performing Radio Plays Now

We’re all dealing with the monotony of quarantine in our own special ways. Some of us are taking up new hobbies, like crocheting. Some of us are watching a lot of movies and TV. Some of us are drinking heavily. Black Midi are out here performing radio plays.

To be more specific: Black Midi, the weirdo experimental math-rock quartet from London, delivered a reading of The Beggar And The King, the early 20th century one-act play by Winthrop Parkhurst, on NTS Radio today. Somehow, this makes sense for Black Midi? Listen below.

