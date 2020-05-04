Watch Florence + The Machine Play The Virtual Met Gala

Like everything else, this year’s iteration of the Met Gala is indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic. And while the event itself would be completely impossible to replicate via livestream, they pushed ahead with a sort of stand-in acknowledgement called A Moment With The Met. Showcasing an upcoming exhibition from the Met (which is also celebrating its 150th anniversary this year) and looking back at iconic red carpet moments from the event through the years, A Moment With The Met intended to raise money for A Common Thread, the COVID-10 relief fund started by Vogue and Tom Ford.

The whole event was livestreamed via Vogue’s YouTube channel and also featured some music. Florence + The Machine performed, with Anna Wintour introducing Florence Welch as a friend who played the Gala nearly a decade ago. Welch was alone in her living room — aside from someone offscreen playing acoustic guitar, that is — singing “You’ve Got The Love.” We’ve gotten used to livestreams of celebrities at home, still performing, but it’s still really something to see Welch in such a normal setting, and to still hear her voice as something just straight-up elemental.

Check it out below.