Liam Gallagher & Mark Lanegan Are Twitter-Feuding Over A Fight That They Almost Had In 1996

Two ’90s rock-star survivors are now re-litigating a 24-year-old fight on Twitter. Last week, Mark Lanegan, the craggy-voiced singer-songwriter and former Screaming Trees frontman, published his memoir Sing Backwards And Weep. (This week, he’ll also release the new album Straight Songs Of Sorrow.) In the book, Lanegan recounts a story about a verbal disagreement that he and Oasis co-leader Liam Gallagher had in 1996.

According to Loudwire, Lanegan writes that Screaming Trees were supposed to tour the US with Oasis that year, but a conversation between himself and Gallagher ended that. Lanegan claims that Gallagher called his band “Howling Branches”: “‘Fuck off, you stupid fucking idiot,’ was my brief, blasé retort.” In his book, Lanegan also refers to Gallagher as “an obvious poser, a playground bully. Like all bullies, he was also a total pussy.”

Lanegan claims that he and Gallagher set a date for a physical fight but that Gallagher left Oasis’ tour before that fight could happen. (Liam really did leave an American Oasis tour that year.) Here’s Lanegan again: “He had quit and bailed before I could have a go at him before his promised playground battle royale in Miami. Typical, I thought. That phony motherfucker had pissed his pants and gone home to mama before I had a chance to blow this whole thing up myself.”

Gallagher had a different memory of how the confrontation went down. On Twitter yesterday, Gallagher wrote, “Mark lannegn here’s how I saw it I asked you your bands name I was fucking around and called it something else you being an upiight junkie and not having a sense of humour got your little grungy knickers in a twist another bullshitter trying to sell a book LG x.”

Last night, Lanegan responded: “Coke addicts are junkies too you fucking tool, the stupidest kind. Still trying to make like you’re hard. i could have then and still could put serious hurt on you. leave it alone dickhead unless youre actually ready to finally step up.”

Lanegan also cast aspersions on Gallagher’s songwriting abilities:

Liam has never written a decent song by himself or wiith the teams of songwriters hired to do it for him. I would however gladly write with Noel, he was the one blessed with the talent, wit and brains in the family. — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) May 5, 2020

While he was in his bag on Twitter last night, Lanegan also claimed that he had once given …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead drummer Aaron Ford “the most calculated 15 minute beatdown he’d ever seen.”:

i didn't "almost" get into it with Trail of the dead. I gave their fake tough guy drummer what Nick Oliveri described as the most calculated 15 minute beatdown he'd ever seen. he thought he could disrespect and walk away unscathed. That only happens if you're packing and im not — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) May 5, 2020

And then he offered to fight the guy who made that comment. It’s starting to seem like fucking with Mark Lanegan is a bad idea.