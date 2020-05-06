Pitchfork Music Festival Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Pitchfork Music Festival has been cancelled. The Chicago edition of the event, which was set to celebrate its 15th anniversary, will not take place in July as planned. It joins the long list of mass gatherings that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s festival was going to be headlined by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels, and the National.

“It can be pretty daunting to think about the future of live music right now, but know that we are fully committed to bringing Pitchfork Music Festival back in 2021, if the public health situation allows for it,” the site wrote in a statement.

Previously, P4K cancelled its German edition, which was supposed to take place this upcoming weekend.

Tickets for the event will be refunded in full. More information is available here.

Here’s the full statement: