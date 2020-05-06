Pitchfork Music Festival Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Pitchfork Music Festival has been cancelled. The Chicago edition of the event, which was set to celebrate its 15th anniversary, will not take place in July as planned. It joins the long list of mass gatherings that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s festival was going to be headlined by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels, and the National.
“It can be pretty daunting to think about the future of live music right now, but know that we are fully committed to bringing Pitchfork Music Festival back in 2021, if the public health situation allows for it,” the site wrote in a statement.
Previously, P4K cancelled its German edition, which was supposed to take place this upcoming weekend.
Tickets for the event will be refunded in full. More information is available here.
Here’s the full statement:
Dear Pitchfork Fest friends:
We’re heartbroken to announce the cancellation of Pitchfork Music Festival 2020, due to COVID-19. Ticketholders will be contacted directly via email with full refund options; thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we work through all of this.
It can be pretty daunting to think about the future of live music right now, but know that we are fully committed to bringing Pitchfork Music Festival back in 2021, if the public health situation allows for it. In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow local health department guidelines. We are in this together, and, if we all do our part, we’ll celebrate next year in person.
In the meantime, we have plans for more livestreams, and more ways to use the full weight of Pitchfork to support musicians and the community around our festival. We’re not going anywhere—stay tuned, stay positive, and see you soon.
With love,
Pitchfork