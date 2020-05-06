Columns
10 Best Songs
2010s In Review
Album Of The Week
Band To Watch
Breaks With Tradition
Cover Story
Counting Down
Gummy Awards
Interview
Let The Roundup Begin
Premature Evaluation
Shut Up Dude
Sounding Board
Status Ain't Hood
Stereogum Sessions
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The Anniversary
The Black Market
The Number Ones
The Week In Pop
Ugly Beauty
Ultimate Playlist
We've Got A File On You
All Columns
New Music
Lists
Videos
“Live And Let Die”
Chris DeVille
@chrisdeville
| May 6, 2020 - 11:02 am
Tags:
Donald Trump
,
Guns N' Roses
,
Paul McCartney
,
Wings
Comments
Show the rest of the comments
Mailchimp
Sign up for the Stereogum Digest
Heavy Rotation
All »
Couch Slut – Take A Chance On Rock ‘N’ Roll
Johanna Warren – Chaotic Good
Pure X – Pure X
Car Seat Headrest – Making A Door Less Open
Yhung T.O. & Da Boii – Demon And Mufasa
Elder – Omens
Rina Sawayama – SAWAYAMA
Westside Gunn – Pray For Paris
Close
Username
Password
Remember me
Not a member?
Sign Up
/
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Facebook
Email
Username
Password
Confirm Password
Sign in with Facebook
Already a member?
Sign In
Please enter your account email address, we'll send you an email with instructions to reset your password:
Cancel