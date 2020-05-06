Kamasi Washington Scored The Netflix Michelle Obama Doc Becoming

A couple days ago, Netflix revealed that they would be releasing a documentary about Michelle Obama, Becoming, based on her bestselling book of the same name. That documentary is out now, and it features a score by Kamasi Washington. The musician was asked to score the film by director Nadia Hallgren, and his soundtrack features a mix of new and existing compositions. It’ll be released next week, 5/15.

“It was such a pleasure and honor to work on Becoming,” Washington said in a statement, continuing:

Michelle Obama is such an amazing person and this film gives a very unique insight to who she is, how she thinks, and the way she navigates the world. It’s truly inspiring to see! Working with the film’s incredible director Nadia Hallgren to create a musical palette to support this amazing piece was truly a blessing. I’m so thankful to her for the opportunity to be a part of this. Barack and Michelle Obama’s time as President and First Lady had an impact on the history of this country and the world that is hard to put into words, but both Michelle Obama’s book and Nadia Hallgren’s film do an amazing job of it!

Washington’s most recent album was 2018’s Heaven And Earth. Watch a trailer for Becoming below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Shot Out Of A Cannon”

02 “Becoming”

03 “Take In The Story”

04 “Southside V.1″

05 “Dandy”

06 “The Rhythm Changes”

07 “Song For Frasier”

08 “Announcement”

09 “Detail”

10 “Fashion Then And Now”

11 “Provocation”

12 “Connections”

13 “Looking Forward”

14 “I Am Becoming”

15 “Southside V.2″

The Becoming soundtrack will be out 5/15 via Young Turks Recordings. Becoming is out now.