Axl Rose And Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Are Beefing

Buckle up, because CNBC reports that Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose and United States Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are beefing on Twitter. “It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole,” Axl Rose tweeted earlier today.

“What have you done for the country lately?” Mnuchin fired back in response — after deleting an initial version of the same tweet that accidentally used the Liberian flag instead of the American flag.

It’s not clear what prompted Axl’s original tweet, but it might have something to do with Mnuchin being sued over the Trump administration’s decision to exclude some children from federal stimulus checks because their parents are immigrants. Get in the ring, guys!

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020