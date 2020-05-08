The Magnetic Fields – “I’ve Got A Date With Jesus”

Next week, Stephin Merritt’s Magnetic Fields will release the new project Quickies, the latest in a long line of records written around a particular idea. This time, we’re dealing with a five-EP box set — 28 new songs, each under three minutes long, most with pretty funny song titles and concepts. We’ve already posted the early tracks “The Day The Politicians Died,” “Kraftwerk In A Blackout,” and “(I Want To Join A) Biker Gang.” Today we get “I’ve Got A Date With Jesus,” one more new Magnetic Fields song with one more self-explanatory title.

“I’ve Got A Date With Jesus” is a plangent, slow song with a whole lot of cello and a warm vocal from (I think) Claudia Gonson. The song is about a forthcoming romantic encounter with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The song isn’t about fucking, and it never really gets sacrilegious in any ways beyond its basic concept. Best line: “He’s so much better than Job.” Check it out below.

Quickies is out 5/15 on Nonesuch.