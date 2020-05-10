Jay-Z’s Team Roc Demands Swift Justice For Ahmaud Arbery

Team Roc, the social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management company, has published an open letter calling for swift justice for Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old man who was shot and killed by two men while jogging in Georgia two months ago. A video appearing to show the shooting surfaced last week, sparking national outrage.

The letter is signed by Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, and two attorneys and calls on the state’s lawmakers to ensure a fair trial. “The arrest yesterday on charges of murder and aggravated assault — more than two months after Ahmaud’s death — was a positive first step on the long road toward justice,” the statement reads. “But it only strengthens our resolve to see that justice is eventually served.”

“If anybody saw that horrifying video of his killing, it is heartbreaking, unbelievably unacceptable and inhumane,” Keys said to the Associated Press. “No human being should be murdered and not receive justice. I have black sons and they should be able to go on a jog or anywhere they want without the risk of being killed.”

Read the open letter below.

Open letter to Georgia elected officials appearing in the Atlantic Journal-Constitution today, calling for justice to be served in the case of Ahmaud Arbery's murder. Convict his killers and show the world that hate and fear will lose. #JusticeforAhmaud #iRunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/YI95yHPawn — Team Roc (@teamroc) May 10, 2020

