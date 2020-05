Wet came out with their sophomore album, Still Run, back in 2018 and have remained relatively quiet since then. But in March, the New York via Boston group re-emerged with a new song called “This Fog,” which at the time they said they released as a “last minute decision.” Last week, they put out yet another new track called “Come To You,” a subtle and hummed reverie in which Kelly Zutrau repeats: “I will come to you.” Listen to it below.

Come To You by Wet

“Come To You” is out now.