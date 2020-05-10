Today is Mother’s Day, in case you haven’t heard, and Lana Del Rey has an important message for you: Mother’s Day isn’t all it’s cracked up to be! LDR shared a statement on her Twitter account reflecting on what it means to be a woman, a mother, and how the holiday “isn’t always the peaceful day some people hope it is.”
“It’s challenging for a multitude of reasons, family of origin traumas, disappointments of not being a mother, rifts with blood mothers,” she wrote. “So on this day as I always do every Mother’s Day, I want to send my love out to all my sisters in the world who aren’t quite where they thought they would be this Mother’s Day, and to all of my sisters who are blissfully happy as well.”
“It’s a beautiful thing to be a woman,” she continued. “I feel like a mother inside and out in the way that I’m able to enjoy Mother Nature in all of its glory and in the capacity I have to hold all of my women friends- known to me and unknown- in my heart space, in my womb space, and in my arms and thoughts.”
There’s more:
— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) May 10, 2020
Last year was the first year I started seeing Memes and blogs pop up about how Mother’s Day isn’t always the peaceful day some people hope it is.
It’s challenging for a multitude of reasons, family of origin traumas, disappointments of not being a mother, rifts with blood mothers. So on this day as I always do every Mother’s Day, I want to send my love out to all my sisters in the world who aren’t quite where they thought they would be this Mother’s Day, and to all my sisters who are blissfully happy as well.
It’s a beautiful thing to be a woman. I feel like a mother inside and out in the way that I’m able to enjoy Mother Nature in all of its glory and in the capacity I have to hold all of my women friends- known to me and unknown- in my heart space, in my womb space, and in my arms and thoughts.
I am the way I am because of the women along the way who have taught me everything I needed to know and loved me unconditionally. I’m also the way I am because of the women I have encountered in this life who have put conditions on their love and are steely in their nature.
I’m grateful to both but I’m wise now too. I go where it’s warm and I stick with the women who are like me – playful! With a fire in their hearts that warms everyone they know and can never be extinguished.