Today is Mother’s Day, in case you haven’t heard, and Lana Del Rey has an important message for you: Mother’s Day isn’t all it’s cracked up to be! LDR shared a statement on her Twitter account reflecting on what it means to be a woman, a mother, and how the holiday “isn’t always the peaceful day some people hope it is.”

“It’s challenging for a multitude of reasons, family of origin traumas, disappointments of not being a mother, rifts with blood mothers,” she wrote. “So on this day as I always do every Mother’s Day, I want to send my love out to all my sisters in the world who aren’t quite where they thought they would be this Mother’s Day, and to all of my sisters who are blissfully happy as well.”

“It’s a beautiful thing to be a woman,” she continued. “I feel like a mother inside and out in the way that I’m able to enjoy Mother Nature in all of its glory and in the capacity I have to hold all of my women friends- known to me and unknown- in my heart space, in my womb space, and in my arms and thoughts.”

