New Scooby-Doo Movie Has Songs From Best Coast, Rico Nasty, & Charlie Puth

Scooby-Doo is the next franchise hoping to capitalize on parents that are stuck at home with their kids during a pandemic. After Trolls World Tour made nearly $100 million dollars by going directly to video-on-demand, the new animated movie Scoob! is arriving on VOD at the end of the week after a cancelled planned theatrical release.

And sure, why, not, it can have a soundtrack! The SCOOB! soundtrack tracklist has been revealed today, and it has Best Coast doing the Scooby-Doo theme song (cute!), plus a new song from Rico Nasty called “My Little Alien.” There’s also a lead single by Lennon Stella that features Charlie Puth, “Summer Feelings,” which came out today. In our Week In Pop column, Chris described that one as: “A synth-pop Scooby Snack from Mr. Hungies himself and the perennially rising Ms. Stella, tasty if a bit lacking in nutritional value.”

Here is the tracklist:

01 Lennon Stella – “Summer Feelings” (Feat. Charlie Puth)

02 Thomas Rhett & Kane Brown – “On Me” (Feat. Ava Max)

03 Jack Harlow – “Yikes”

04 Save The Gemini – “Tick Tick Boom” (Feat. BYGTWO3)

05 Galantis – “I Fly” (Feat. Faouzia)

06 Pink Sweat$ – “I Like It”

07 Rico Nasty – “My Little Alien”

08 Rare Americans – “Back Up Plan”

09 R3HAB – “Feel Alive” (Feat. A R I Z O N A)

10 Plested – “25 Hours”

11 Token – “Homies”

12 Best Coast – “Scooby Doo Theme Song”

Scoob! The Album is out 5/15.