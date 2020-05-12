Amnesia Scanner – “AS Tearless” (Feat. Lalita)

These are bad times for many, many things, but they’re good times for pieces of art related to the apocalypse. Case in point: Amnesia Scanner, a Finnish experimental electronic duo based in Berlin, are getting ready to release their sophomore album Tearless, and it’s a sort of concept album about living in a dying world. The members of the group are calling Tearless “a breakup album with the planet.” That sounds great! Sign me up!

If you’re into the 100 gecs style of fizzing, chaotic ADD mutant pop, then you’ll probably find a lot to like in Amnesia Scanner, whose sound piles dance, pop, noise, metal, and probably plenty of other things into one wild, roiling whole. Tearless, for example, features an appearance from the furious metalcore warriors Code Orange, and I can’t wait to hear how that sounds.

With the new album set to arrive next month, Amnesia Scanner have shared the new track “AS Tearless,” a frantic and gibbering doom-glitch dirge with vocals from the Peruvian singer and model Daniela Lalita Czenstochowski, known professionally merely as Lalita. It’s a heavy and cool piece of music, and you can hear it (along with earlier single “AS Going” featuring LYZZA) below.

Tearless is out 6/5 on PAN.