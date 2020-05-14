Watch Anthrax & Suicidal Tendencies Members Cover Billie Eilish

Kids that would have been super into Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies are now probably just listening to Billie Eilish, along with everyone else. Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz are evidently fans, too, because they’ve teamed up to cover Eilish’s “Bad Guy” for Benante’s quarantine cover series.

“Ra and I always Loved this tune and wanted to do a Remix of it,” Benante wrote in the YouTube video description. “We added some crunch, some funk, some Groove. We like all different forms of music so if Ya Don’t like anything, keep it to yourself.” If ya don’t like anything, keep it to yourself! Good advice.

Check it out below.