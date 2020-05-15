Reason – “Pop Shit” (Feat. ScHoolboy Q)

The TDE-signed SoCal rapper Reason is getting ready to follow up his 2017 debut album There You Have It. It’s not clear exactly when sophomore effort New Beginnings will drop, but the latest addition to its tracklist is promising.

Reason has teamed up with labelmate Schoolboy Q on “Pop Shit,” an absolutely filthy slow-creep produced by Kal Banx and James Delgado. Reason gets some good basketball-related bars in, from “Get shit off my chest, I took too many steps, Rockets” to “I was ballin’ way before the bucks, feel like Giannis.” Meanwhile Schoolboy calls himself Blueface but does not sound like Blueface. The pitched-down refrain is liable to get lodged in your brain: “Ride with my block, ride with my block, pop shit.”

Listen below.

Sometime soon New Beginnings will probably be out via TDE.