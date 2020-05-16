Devo’s Energy Domes Got A Pandemic Upgrade

When a pandemic comes along, you must whip it, and legendary new wave band Devo are helping you do just that by selling their own special coronavirus personal protection equipment. In addition to the expected Devo-branded face masks, they’ve upgraded their iconic Energy Dome helmets with a detachable face shield. As the band’s cofounder Jerry Casale explains in a statement:

It’s the 40th anniversary of DEVO’s Energy Dome — a DEVO icon that is often as misunderstood as the band itself. Although they have been mistaken for flower pots, dog bowls, car urinals, lampshades, and eventually relegated specifically for the use at holiday parties, these holy totems were actually designed with a more important purpose in mind.

It was designed according to the ancient ziggurat mound proportions used in votive worship. Like the mounds it collects energy and recirculates it.

In this case the Dome collects energy that escapes from the crown of the human head and pushes it back into the medulla oblongata for increased mental energy.

It’s very important that you acquire a plastic hard hat liner adjusted to your head size and fix it with duct tape or super glue to the inside of the Dome. This allows the Dome to float just about the cranium and thus do its job. Unfortunately sans hard hat liner the recirculation of energy will not occur!