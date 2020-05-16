Watch Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams Star In A Ridiculous Music Video From Netflix’s Eurovision Movie

Although this year’s actual Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled due to the pandemic, Netflix’s upcoming comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga has not. Directed by Wedding Crashers filmmaker David Dobkin, the film stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as Lars and Sigrid, two aspiring Icelandic musicians who are chosen to represent their country in the annual global music competition.

Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato are also in the movie, and Lovato performs an original song on the soundtrack. Also on the soundtrack? “Volcano Man,” an absolutely ridiculous song that already has an absolutely ridiculous music video featuring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, a perfect parody of Eurovision’s over-the-top silliness. Watch them sing about Volcano Man, a man who lives on a volcano, below.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga hits Netflix on 6/26, and the soundtrack is out the same day via Arista Records.