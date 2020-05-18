Sad13 – “WTD”

Speedy Ortiz leader Sadie Dupuis has shared a new song from her Sad13 project as the latest entry in the Adult Swim singles series. Sad13 released their debut album, Slugger, back in 2016, and their last proper single, 2017’s “Sooo Bad,” also came out through the Adult Swim series. This new one’s called “WTD,” and the acronym stands for “What’s the drama?” “It’s about eco-fascism, climate gentrification, and the depopulation of species, caused by human selfishness and industrial greed,” Dupuis explained in a statement. Listen to it below.