Watch Mark Lanegan Cover Joy Division With Cold Cave

Today marks the 40th anniversary of Ian Curtis’ tragic death. In an effort to honor his legacy, acknowledge the beginning of the UK’s Mental Health Awareness Week, and to raise money for mental health entities like Manchester Mind, the mental health/music festival Headstock curated a livestream tribute called Moving Through The Silence. It aired earlier today, featuring an array of performances and conversations.

Curtis’ former bandmates Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris appeared, as did Brandon Flowers, who spoke about his and the Killers’ experience with Joy Division’s music before a recording of their “Shadowplay” cover played. Elbow joined as well, playing a beautiful selection of their own music but not taking on any Joy Division tracks. A few other artists rounded out the event’s lineup, including the Irish band Kodaline and an orchestra performing “Love Will Tear Us Apart.”

Amidst it, Mark Lanegan teamed up with Cold Cave for “Isolation.” It’s a faithful rendition, and it sounds pretty damn good to have Mark Lanegan singing on it — most things sound pretty damn good when Lanegan sings them. Below, watch a video of their performance, as well as an archive of the entire livestream event.