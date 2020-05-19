Bedouine – “All My Trials”

Azniv Korkejian, the LA-based artist who records as Bedouine, makes soft, delicate, beautiful folk music. There’s a long, rich tradition of musicians using soft, delicate, beautiful folk-music as a forum for the left-wing rallying cry, and it seems like Korkejian is getting in touch with that tradition right now. Last month, Bedouine released her version of the Vietnam-era protest song “The Hum.” Today, she’s dropped a gorgeous take on the old folk traditional “All My Trials.”

“All My Trials” is an old song of unknown origins. It’s a stark piece of writing about how those without money are destined for harder, shorter lives than those with it: “If living were a thing that money could buy/ The rich would live, and the poor would die.” Over the years, a number of artists (Harry Belafonte, Pete Seeger, Joan Baez) have recorded their own versions of the song. A Paul McCartney recording of it was a minor UK hit in 1990. Today, we get to hear Bedouine’s.

Azniv Korkejian recorded her take on “All My Trials” at home. She’s done it as a hushed lullaby, with softly fingerpicked guitars and glowing Fender Rhodes tones. I don’t know who sings harmonies on her version of the song — maybe it’s just Korkejian’s voice multi-tracked — but those harmonies are just killer. Listen below.

<a href="http://bedouine.bandcamp.com/track/all-my-trials" target="_blank">All My Trials by Bedouine</a>

You can buy Bedouine’s version of “All My Trials” at Bandcamp. Her most recent album, 2019’s Bird Songs Of A Killjoy, is out on Spacebomb Records.