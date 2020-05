Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd has released a cover of Beach House’s “Myth,” from the band’s 2012 album Bloom.

Incubus were supposed to go on an extensive tour with 311 this summer, but that has naturally been cancelled. Boyd has started to spend some of his time in isolation doing covers — a couple weeks ago, he put up one of a song from Rick & Morty.

Check out his take on “Myth” below.