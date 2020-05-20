Arca – “Time”

Last month, Arca released “Nonbinary,” the first proper single from her upcoming new album KiCk i. Today, she’s announcing its official release date (6/26) and sharing its tracklist, which features guest spots from Björk, Rosalía, SOPHIE, and Shygirl. She’s also got a new song for us, the dreamy and uneasy “Time.” “I know you want it/ Time/ To let it out/ It’s time,” Arca sings on it, her voice smearing over itself, synths throbbing with desire.

The track comes attached to a video directed by MANSON and shot while Arca was in New York City for last year’s Mutant;Faith show. Arca gets transfixed by a demon, connected by a laser-light sent through their forehead. It’s weird and a little gross and also oddly romantic, as they hop in a limousine and drive off into the late-night streets.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nonbinary”

02 “Time”

03 “Mequetrefe”

04 “Riquiqui”

05 “Calor”

06 “Afterwards” (Feat. Björk)

07 “Watch” (Feat. Shygirl)

08 “KLK” (Feat. Rosalía)

09 “Rip The Slit”

10 “La Chíqui” (Feat. SOPHIE)

11 “Machote”

12 “No Queda Nada”

KiCk i is out 6/26 via XL. Pre-order it here.