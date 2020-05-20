Ice Cube Says Mr. Rogers Once Sued Him

AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, Ice Cube’s debut solo album after leaving N.W.A., turned 30 years old over the weekend. To celebrate its anniversary, Cube hosted a digital listening party on Instagram Live. And during the session, he revealed that the late Mr. Rogers once sued him over the song “A Gangsta’s Fairytale.”

“I actually wrote this for Eazy-E. But y’all know what it is, we weren’t getting down at the time so I had to take it myself,” Cube said. “It’s a trip because off this song, Mr. Rogers sued us. He was mad because we had the Mister Rogers theme at the beginning of this shit. ‘It’s a wonderful day in the neighborhood’ and all that. The nigga sued us and was getting like five cents a record until we took that part off.”

Watch Ice Cube’s IG Live listening party below.