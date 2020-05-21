Watch Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Cover Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)”

Over the last few weeks, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has been hosting a number of Zoom sessions in a series that he’s calling Islands In The Zoom. He takes these opportunities to chat with fans and play some songs. Last week, he covered Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box,” and this week he’s done Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life),” just in time for graduation season.

Weezer were supposed to head out on tour this summer with Green Day and Fall Out Boy on the HELLA MEGA TOUR, which has been of course postponed til next year.

“Hey guys, so sorry about the postponement of HELLA MEGA. Here’s an acoustic cover of Green Day’s Time of your Life. (My wife joined me!) Next summer we shall rock,” Cuomo said in a tweet sharing the cover.

Check it out below.

This is not the first time that Weezer has covered Green Day. In the past, they’ve also done “Worry Rock,” “Brain Stew,” and “Basket Case.”