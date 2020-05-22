Liza Anne – “Bummer Days”

Liza Anne has been sharing an excellent string of singles for months now — “Devotion,” “Desire,” “Bad Vacation.” And now, the Nashville pop-rocker is finally officially announcing the new album that they come from, Bad Vacation.

Bad Vacation reflects on mental health, destructive habits, and toxic relationships. Liza Anne also recently launched #EmotionalHealth2020 rallies, a weekly mental health-focused Instagram Live series featuring interviews with people like Half Waif, Caroline Rose, and Courtney Marie Andrews.

Today, Liza Anne is also sharing another new song from the LP, “Bummer Days,” a catchy self-critique of wallowing in sadness. “I don’t know what I want but I know that I feel bad/ And then when I feel good I think I make myself sad,” she sings. “I wanna feel like I can get out of my own way.” Listen below.

Bad Vacation is out 7/24 via Arts & Craft.