It’s been nearly four years since Brooklyn hard-ass Young M.A broke out with her impossibly unlikely crossover hit “OOOUUU.” That was a transcendent moment, and M.A hasn’t come close to that impact since. That’s too bad. But she hasn’t let it stop her from becoming a truly consistent underground rap head-buster. She’s been cranking out music ever since, and she hasn’t lost a step. The new Red Flu EP is proof.

Red Flu, M.A’s new self-released EP, has no guests and no trend-chasing production choices. It’s just seven straight tracks of ridiculously hard and enjoyable New York street-rap. If anything, M.A sounds even more confident than she was a few years ago, and a song like the opening track “Dripset” gets over on sheer force of personality. She’s still got it. Listen below.

Red Flu is out now on M.A Music/3D.