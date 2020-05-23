Slingbaum – “Behoove” (Feat. Erykah Badu & D’Angelo)

The mysterious, mysteriously well-connected artist Slingbaum is about to release his debut album, Slingbaum One. The record is a vinyl-only release made up of just three tracks and a whole lot of celebrity firepower: “Behoove” featuring Erykah Badu and D’Angelo, “Strangers” featuring FKA twigs, Oumou Sangaré, Nick Hakim, and Questlove, and “Morphine” featuring Damon Albarn, Bilal, Syd, and Ahmad Jamal.

Pre-orders for Slingbaum One have already closed. Those who have already ordered their copy will receive a digital download by the end of the month; for everyone else, a limited run of copies (sans digital download) will be available at select record stores this spring.

Today, Slingbaum premiered “Behoove” on Gilles Peterson’s BBC Radio 6 show. In addition to Erykah Badu and D’Angelo, the track features former the Internet member (and Thundercat’s brother) Jameel Bruner, Keyon Harrold, Marcus Strickland, Austin Williamson, Amani Fela Greene, Justin Brown, Chris Dave, Cory Henry, William “Cito” Civas, and Rashad Ringo Smith. Listen here at 1:50:55.