Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, Ben Gibbard Set For Washington COVID-19 Relief Concert

Famous Seattle natives and residents are banding together to raise money for the COVID-19 relief effort. The Seattle Times reports that Pearl Jam, Ben Gibbard, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Joel McHale, Allen Stone, Mary Lambert, the Black Tones, and more will perform a star-studded virtual concert for All In WA.

“Washington state was at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our state will be at the forefront of a safe recovery,” Governor Jay Inslee says in a statement. “All In WA is helping to fill the gaps in funding across the state to provide relief to those who are suffering and to lay the groundwork to restart our economy in a safe, supported and sensible way.”

Backed by Amazon, the show is intended to raise $65 million for various nonprofits throughout Washington state. All In WA has already raised $20 million towards that goal, and Jeff Bezos has pledged to match individual donations under $1 million up to $25 million total.

The concert will broadcast on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and local NBC affiliates KING 5 and KONG at 7PM on 6/10; a recording will be available on Amazon Prime after the initial airing.