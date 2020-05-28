Hey, some good news! Freddie Gibbs is one of our greatest rappers. The Alchemist is one of our greatest producers. Both of them do amazing work when they can team up with someone else for a full album. And now the two of them have made an album together. We won’t have to wait long to hear it. Tomorrow, Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist will release the new collaborative LP Alfredo. This is a very good reason to be excited.

Last year, Gibbs and the Alchemist’s producer peer Madlib released Bandana, their second full-length collaboration. It was great. Thus far this year, the Alchemist has teamed up with the Detroit rapper Boldy James on the absolutely masterful album The Price Of Tea In China — which featured an appearance from Gibbs — and with Griselda rapper Conway The Machine on the very good EP LULU. Also, in 2018, the Alchemist produced all of FETTI, a collaborative EP from Freddie Gibbs and the New Orleans rapper Curren$y. There is every reason to believe that Alfredo will be great.

Alfredo features guest appearances from Rick Ross and Tyler, The Creator, as well as Griselda rappers Conway and Benny The Butcher. Today, Gibbs and the Alchemist have shared the Nick Walker-directed video for “1985,” the album’s opening track. The song is gorgeous, with Gibbs absolutely going nuts, namechecking Joes Exotic and Pesci, over a psychedelic guitar loop. In the clip, Gibbs and Alchemist meet up in the desert and discuss proper dead-body disposal, and Gibbs gets another chance to show off his comedy skills. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “1985”

02 “God Is Perfect”

03 “Scottie Beam” (Feat. Rick Ross)

04 “Look At Me”

05 “Frank Lucas” (Feat. Benny The Butcher)

06 “Something To Rap” (Feat. Tyler, The Creator)

07 “Baby $hit”

08 “Babies & Fools” (Feat. Conway The Machine)

09 “Skinny Suge”

10 “All Glass”

Alfredo is out at midnight tonight.