Matty Healy Deactivates His Twitter After Backlash Over George Floyd Tweet

Matty Healy, frontman of the divisive UK band the 1975, has deactivated his Twitter after facing backlash for a tweet about George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man (and former Houston rapper) who was killed by Minneapolis cops on Monday. In footage taken by an onlooker, Floyd can be heard repeating “I cannot breathe” while a white officer kneels on his neck for seven full minutes.

“If you truly believe that ‘ALL LIVES MATTER’ you need to stop facilitating the end of black ones,” Healy tweeted alongside a link to the 1975’s song “Love It If We Made It,” which opens with the lyrics “We’re fucking in a car, shooting heroin/ Saying controversial things just for the hell of it/ Selling melanin and then suffocate the black men/ Start with misdemeanors and we’ll make a business out of them.”

After being accused of using Floyd’s death to promote his own music, Metro reports that Healy deleted the tweet and wrote, “Sorry I did not link my song in that tweet to make it about me it’s just that the song is literally about this disgusting situation and speaks more eloquently than I can on Twitter.” He then tweeted his original message and a link to the video again, separately this time, before deactivating his account entirely.