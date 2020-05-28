MTV Looking To Hold VMAs At Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

MTV is apparently looking into the possibility of holding the 36th annual Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this summer, according to Variety. “We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th,” an MTV spokesperson said. “The health of everyone involved is our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere.”

Those contingency plans include virtual performances and an audience-free ceremony, though the current plan is to have a traditional physical production. Per Variety, MTV sent out holds to talent representatives and agents this week.

If the VMAs were to proceed, they could be the first event to be held at the Barclays Center in over six months — the venue shut down in March, though it has occasionally been used as a food bank since then.

The VMAs were previously held at Barclays Center in 2013.