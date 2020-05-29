Andreya Casablanca – “Talk About It”

Andreya Casablanca is one half of the Berlin garage-pop duo Gurr. And as of today, she’s also a solo artist. Because today, Casablanca just released her debut solo single “Talk About It,” a groove-heavy dance-pop tune that the swaps the guitars out for synthesizers. In a press release, she cites diverse artists including Grimes, Princess Nokia, Tyler, The Creator, Thee Oh Sees, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Angel Olsen, and Crumb as influences. Listen to “Talk About It” below.

“Talk About It” is out now via Doris Records.