No Rome – “Hurry Home” (Feat. beabadoobee & Jay Som)

Manila-born, London-based artist No Rome shares more than just a label with his Dirty Hit companions and frequent collaborators the 1975. He also has a similarly omnivorous approach to his polished, eclectic pop music, taking inspiration from both sides of the indie/pop divide, and you can hear that on his new single “Hurry Home.”

“Hurry Home” was co-produced by the 1975’s George Daniel and also features two fellow Filipino musicians, Beabadoobee (also signed to Dirty Hit) and Jay Som. It starts out with the former singing over plaintive acoustic guitar strums and gradually layers itself up into glistening melodic pop with a skittering electronic beat.

“I wanna see you but it’s gonna hurt/ We got some problems but we’ll make it work,” No Rome sings on the chorus, lamenting his struggling relationship. Following last year’s Dijon-featuring “Trust3000,” “Hurry Home” is the second in a series of collaborations that No Rome is going to be releasing over the next few months. Listen below.