Switchfoot Cover Frank Ocean, Vampire Weekend, Chainsmokers On New EP

Switchfoot! You remember those guys! Back in the ’00s, they crossed over from Christian rock stardom to mainstream Grey’s Anatomy-fueled celebrity with hits like “Meant To Live” and “Dare You To Move.” Although not quite as visible these days, they’re still around, and they’re about to cover a fascinating assortment of artists on a new EP recorded under quarantine.

Covers, out three weeks from now, is preceded today by Switchfoot’s take on Frank Ocean’s Nostalgia, Ultra classic “Swim Good.” The new project also includes covers of Vampire Weekend’s “Harmony Hall,” the Chainsmokers’ “Sick Boy,” the Verve’s “Lucky Man,” Harry Styles’ “Lights Up,” and Jon Bellion’s “Stupid Deep.” In a statement, singer-guitarist Jon Foreman explains the genesis of the project:

Spring of 2020 has been a strange time for all of us. Quarantined at home, music has meant more to me than ever, something that feels stable even against the current backdrop of instability. Rather than just sing the songs written within the confine of our own quarantines, (those will come later!) we have collected half a dozen of the songs of others. Different voices. Different opinions. This diverse collection of songs is an attempt to express a truly universal language that reaches outside the confines of my own home, an openhanded embrace of all of the unique idiosyncrasies within the human tribe. There is a commonality in melody, and rhythm, and lyric, and truth that speaks to me even from someone who might look different than myself. This is the beauty of music: it can take us around the world, even when we’re quarantined at home.

Hear Switchfoot’s Frank Ocean cover below.

Covers is out 6/19 on Fantasy Records. Pre-order it here.