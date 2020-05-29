Kamaiyah – “Extravagant”

Kamaiyah’s going on a run! Earlier this year, after a long wait, the Oakland rapper put out the smooth, underrated album Got It Made. Since then, she hasn’t been sitting around. Last week, she released the tough, confident single “Go Crazy.” Now, just seven days later, she’s got another one that goes just as hard.

“Extravagant” — great title — has a beat from “Go Crazy” producer Link Up that leans into the slow-rolling basslines and hard claps that have defined Oakland rap for decades. Over that beat, Kamaiyah goes into singsong nursery-rhyme mode, sing-rapping catchy melodies with an effortless grace. “Extravagant” is the kind of song that, for the couple of minutes that it’s playing, makes the world a more pleasant place. The low-budget Damien Sandoval-directed video is just Kamaiyah rapping amidst flashing lights, but it’s fun to watch. Check it out below.

“Extravagant” is out now on the streaming platforms.