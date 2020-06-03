There’s a new Sun Kil Moon album coming out, which means there’s a long and diaristic new Mark Kozelek song. Last year, Kozelek teamed up with Chicago multi-instrumentalist Ben Boye and Dirty Three drummer Jim White to release the album I Also Want To Die In New Orleans, and he led it off with a 15-minute single about mass shootings. Later this year, Kozlek will release another Sun Kil Moon album called Welcome To Sparks, Nevada, as Brooklyn Vegan reports. Kozelek has led it off with an 11-minute single about a peaceful evening. It’s called “The Johnny Cash Trail.”

Kozelek hasn’t yet shared the details about Welcome To Sparks, Nevada, but “The Johnny Cash Trail” is a fairly pretty and static acoustic song, and it finds Kozelek actually singing rather than just talking. He’s still not exactly editing himself, though. The song rhapsodizes about sunshine and vegetation and peaceful moments.

The new Sun Kil Moon album is one of many projects that Kozelek’s had going lately. Earlier this year, he released a spoken-word album called All The Best, Isaac Hayes. Later this month, Kozelek and the actor Kevin Corrigan will publish two books, The Panther And The Honey Badger (A Correspondence) and Zhao Tao (A Correspondence). Check out “The Johnny Cash Trail” below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Welcome To Sparks, Nevada is out in fall on Kozelek’s Calo Verde label.